BOZEMAN — The long-anticipated Chick-fil-A planned off 19th Avenue in Bozeman is officially moving forward, with construction now underway.

Bozeman's long-awaited Chick-fil-A off 19th Avenue is finally under construction. Here's what we know about the early 2027 opening.

Chick-fil-A off 19th Avenue in Bozeman is under construction, set to open in early 2027

Bozeman residents Owen and Milton said they are looking forward to having another Chick-fil-A option in town.

“Absolutely, I would be there,” Owen said when asked if he was excited for the new restaurant to open.

“Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready for some more options,” Milton added.

For many residents, the new location will provide an alternative to the Chick-fil-A on Montana State University’s campus.

“I feel like it’s too busy over there to deal with all that,” Milton said.

“It’s too inconvenient and out of the way for me,” Owen said.

Bozeman city officials said Chick-fil-A recently received an approved building permit, and crews have already poured the foundation for the new restaurant.

The project has been in development since 2023, when Chick-fil-A first announced plans to pursue a new Bozeman location on land near Interstate 90 and 19th Avenue.

The site was previously occupied by a rest area. In 2023, a land trade involving property in Three Forks led to the opening of the Headwaters Rest Area, leaving the lot off 19th Avenue vacant until now.

City planning documents show the Chick-fil-A project is part of the Bridger Point Master Site Plan. The development also includes plans for a 180-room hotel as part of a second phase, though the timeline for that project remains unknown.

Chick-fil-A confirmed the Bozeman restaurant is expected to open in early 2027.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Bozeman area in early 2027,” a Chick-fil-A associate said in a statement.

Residents like Owen and Milton are already planning future visits.

“Oh, maybe once a month. Probably a little recovery,” Milton said when asked how often he expects to go.

“Hope for at least once a week, but we’ll see what it comes down to,” Owen said.

