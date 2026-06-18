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Buzz kill: Bee truck overturns, resulting in a honey-covered Highway 191, near Big Sky

A driver captured photos after being stopped by a flagger near the scene of the crash on the highway running through the park.
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Abram Antonucci
A truck carrying bees tipped over on Highway 191 through Yellowstone National Park — and one driver caught it all on camera. 🐝
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Posted

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Abram Antonucci was driving from Bozeman to West Yellowstone on Tuesday when he was stopped by a flagger on the stretch of Highway 191 that runs through Yellowstone National Park.

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A driver captured photos after being stopped by a flagger near the scene of the crash on the highway running through the park.

He said he was stopped for about 20 minutes before being allowed through.

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A driver captured photos after being stopped by a flagger near the scene of the crash on the highway running through the park.

That's when he snapped photos of the scene. A truck carrying bees had tipped over, sending bees buzzing across the road and spreading honey across the pavement.

Antonucci quickly rolled up his window, but a few bees entered his car. He was able to shoo the bees out without getting stung.

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A bee truck tipped over on Highway 191 through Yellowstone — honey and all. 🐝🍯

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