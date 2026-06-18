Buzz kill: Bee truck overturns, resulting in a honey-covered Highway 191, near Big Sky

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Abram Antonucci was driving from Bozeman to West Yellowstone on Tuesday when he was stopped by a flagger on the stretch of Highway 191 that runs through Yellowstone National Park.

Abram Antonucci A driver captured photos after being stopped by a flagger near the scene of the crash on the highway running through the park.

He said he was stopped for about 20 minutes before being allowed through.

Abram Antonucci A driver captured photos after being stopped by a flagger near the scene of the crash on the highway running through the park.

That's when he snapped photos of the scene. A truck carrying bees had tipped over, sending bees buzzing across the road and spreading honey across the pavement.

Antonucci quickly rolled up his window, but a few bees entered his car. He was able to shoo the bees out without getting stung.