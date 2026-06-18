Buzz kill: Bee truck overturns, resulting in a honey-covered Highway 191, near Big Sky

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Abram Antonucci was driving from Bozeman to West Yellowstone on Tuesday when he was stopped by a flagger on the stretch of Highway 191 that runs through Yellowstone National Park.
He said he was stopped for about 20 minutes before being allowed through.
That's when he snapped photos of the scene. A truck carrying bees had tipped over, sending bees buzzing across the road and spreading honey across the pavement.
Antonucci quickly rolled up his window, but a few bees entered his car. He was able to shoo the bees out without getting stung.