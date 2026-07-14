Butte woman sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

A Butte woman will spend more than a decade in federal prison after police caught her with 27 pounds of methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced Carol Jane Soza, 61, to 11 years in prison Tuesday. She will also face 5 years of supervised release after she gets out.

Soza pleaded guilty last December to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents show Soza worked with a partner to bring drugs into Montana. Investigators say Soza was the main connection to a drug supplier in Washington state. Her partner then handled selling the drugs in Butte.

Law enforcement caught on to the operation in January 2025. A source told police they were buying meth from Soza twice a month. The source also revealed Soza was traveling to Washington regularly to pick up the drugs.

One month later, police pulled over Soza and her partner in Rocker. Officers found 10 pounds of meth hidden in her partner's suitcase and another 17 pounds stashed in a duffel bag in the trunk.

Police also discovered Soza's drug ledger inside the car. The ledger detailed the cost of the drugs and showed the pair paid for 20 pounds of meth and had another 7 pounds fronted to them.

A search of their cell phones confirmed how the two worked together to move the drugs from Washington to Butte.

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