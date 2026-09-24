BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bumblewood Thicket has enchanted visitors throughout September, and this weekend could be your last chance to experience the magic.

From a tiny ski chalet to a laboratory sized for an ant, Bumblewood Thicket has transformed Glen Lake Rotary Park into a whimsical fairy village for the past seven years.

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Bumblewood Thicket fairy village in Bozeman offers last chance for magic this weekend

“We like to say that the fairies lift the veil of enchantment every year to show us their village,” said Emily Zlotnicka.

Zlotnicka would know. She serves as something of a fairy liaison.

“I’m the executive enchantment director — that’s my real job title,” she said.

Zlotnicka works with Random Acts of Silliness, the local arts organization that hosts the fairy village each year. This year’s installation features 21 fairy homes and businesses, each with its own unique story that visitors can listen to while exploring the village.

But visitors will want to pay close attention. Hidden details and tiny messages are tucked throughout the displays.

“For example, if you look in here,” Zlotnicka said while showing off Ocha Tuffet’s home, “there’s a book called ‘Web M.D.’ because she’s a spider healer.”

Details like that took Fairy Architect Cassandra all summer to create. She helped the fairies build a mushroom mycelial switchboard.

“The mycelial switchboard is how fairies make phone calls in the village,” Cassandra said.

The communication station was built using a large stump from Cassandra’s property, along with other natural materials and help from her two children.

“And if you ask them, they work for the fairies,” Cassandra said.

While wandering through the village, visitors of all ages stopped to admire the miniature world.

“I think it’s a chance to step out of our structured life and step back and be a little bit childish,” said Beth, who visited while out on a run with her dog.

“I love how they’ve incorporated natural objects and shapes that are organic and worked with what they found in nature,” she said.

Seven-year-old Luke, already something of a spider expert, was especially impressed by the Spider Healer’s home.

“Do you have a favorite spider?” I asked.

“The Goliath bird-eating spider,” Luke replied. “It’s the biggest spider on the face of the planet.”

Still, he remained a little skeptical of the fairy craftsmanship.

“The spiders didn’t make it because daddy long legs don’t make webs,” he explained.

Organizers say Bumblewood Thicket has something for everyone, including a new addition this year.

“We’re really inviting donations this year,” Zlotnicka said. “Of course our art experiences are free, but it’s not free to create art.”

A donation stand inside the village is helping support the event’s “pixie dust fund.” Organizers hope to raise $15,000 for next year’s fairy village.

“I really think that Bumblewood Thicket offers a moment of levity and joy, as well as realizing the amount of inspiration and creativity in our community,” Zlotnicka said.

Bumblewood Thicket has been open since Sept. 10, and Zlotnicka said more than 11,000 people have already visited. She hopes even more people will stop by before closing day on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

Visitors who fall in love with the fairy homes may even get the chance to take one home. Random Acts of Silliness is auctioning off about half of the fairy structures, and bidding is already open. CLICK HERE for details.