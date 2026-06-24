TOWNSEND — The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is making changes with the goal of improving service and safety as it works to overcome ongoing funding challenges. Part of the changes include reevaluating certain positions and partnering with other law enforcement agencies.

“It's important to have enough people working,” stated Sheriff Mark Wood. “When you call, we’ll be there.”

(WATCH: Broadwater County Sheriff's Office makes staffing changes to improve services)

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office makes staffing changes to improve services

Last year, voters rejected renewing and making permanent a public safety mill levy, with the sheriff’s department losing more than a third of its budget.

Following department cuts, newly appointed Sheriff Mark Wood is making changes so coverage isn’t lost in the process.

“It's important that I get everybody law enforcement coverage,” Wood continued, “and that's what I'm gonna do, and I'm gonna try and save as much of their money as I can and still get the job done.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Residents out and about in Townsend

The sheriff’s office serves over 9,000 residents across 1,200 square miles, seeing population and call frequency increase each year.

Last year, the sheriff’s office lost two deputies to retirement.

They're now hiring a new resident deputy, who will mainly patrol the southern part of the county, giving better coverage for citizens and reducing response times.

“It's nice that we have them spread out throughout the county, especially the south deputy, because that's a 30-mile trip down there,” Wood said. “I don't want anybody to have to wait over 30 minutes for us to get there when you’re calling.”

Additionally, the department entered an agreement with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office to support calls in that area.

Another change coming is the addition of a hybrid detention officer/deputy position. A current detention officer will be sworn in as a deputy and can stay on call when needed, helping manage available funding for staff without increasing costs.

Evan Charney, MTN News The sign outside the Broadwater County Detention Center

Other changes to cut costs include adding four volunteer coroners and finalizing a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation, where the hybrid deputy would provide service during the summer, with the bureau covering the cost.

Sheriff Wood says they’re not looking to propose a new mill levy this year, but are hoping to find other options for funding, including applying for grants.

“The prices are going up, we need to figure out a funding source to help law enforcement, and we’re trying everything we can,” Wood said.

The resident deputy will be sworn in on June 24, and the sheriff's office will continue taking steps to improve safety where they can.

