BOZEMAN — It's that time of year when football fans across the Big Sky make their way to the state's biggest game in the state —the 125th regular-season meeting between the Cats and Griz.

It's also that time of year when the weather is a coin flip. Snow? Ice? Sunshine? Parka or shorts?

MTN News Meteorologist Matt Elwell has the latest for folks traveling to Bozeman for the game.

Cats-Griz forecast: Snow could make for slick Saturday travel

Fans traveling to Bozeman for the noon Cats/Griz game Saturday should plan for some slower travel early in the day. Overnight snow could leave Bozeman Pass and other roads into the Gallatin Valley snow-covered or slick Saturday morning. Most of the snow around Bozeman should be finished well before kickoff, with improving conditions as the morning goes along.

Interested in how the weather could impact the game? MTN News Meteorologist Joey Biancone takes a look at the numbers and the temperatures:

How does weather impact the Brawl of the Wild? We take a look

Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show starts the day at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hosted by Trey Bender and Tom Wylie from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the show will feature live interviews, analysis and more leading up to kickoff between the Bobcats and Grizzlies at noon.

Montana State has won eight of the past 10 meetings, including both matchups in 2025. The Bobcats won 31-28 in Missoula in the regular-season finale, then beat the Grizzlies 48-23 in Bozeman in the FCS semifinals last season. The home team has won five of the last six regular-season meetings, with last year’s regular-season game in Missoula the lone exception.

2026 Brawl of the Wild to air on CBS affiliates across Montana

The Brawl of the Wild is the final regular-season game for both teams. The field for the FCS playoffs will be announced Sunday, Nov. 22, with bracket play beginning Nov. 28.