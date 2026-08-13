Bozeman woman pleads guilty to selling meth for drug ring leader

BILLINGS — A 26-year-old Bozeman woman has pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine as part of a drug ring that brought large amounts of meth into Montana from the West Coast.

Raven Renay Thompson entered her plea in federal court Wednesday. Prosecutors say Thompson sold drugs for Chad Bachmann, who transported meth into Montana from Washington, Oregon and California, making multiple trips to meet with suppliers.

In 2025, Bachmann gave a significant amount of meth to Thompson and co-defendant Dakota Towner, directing both to sell the drugs to users in the Bozeman area.

Bachmann is already serving more than 18 years in prison after a judge sentenced him in July for drug trafficking. Towner pleaded guilty to meth possession charges in June and will be sentenced in October.

Thompson remains in custody. A judge will sentence her on Dec. 9.

She faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine, 5 years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

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