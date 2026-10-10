Bozeman voters asked to update a 20-year-old government charter

BOZEMAN — Every ten years, voters are asked if they would like to take a closer look at their local governments. This is done by voting to approve study commissions.

In 2024, Bozeman voters approved a study commission, and that group has wrapped up two years of work on that study.

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Bozeman Study Commission member talk November ballot

Becky Franks is the Vice Chair of the Bozeman study commission. She says the group had much work to do because a lot has changed in Bozeman since the last study. “There was not a study ten years ago, so it’s been since 2006 since a study commission has offered changes.”

Because Bozeman is governed by a city charter, before any changes can be proposed, voters must approve a change to the charter, and that might cause some confusion.

Barb Cesteros is a commission member; she hopes voters will do some homework before casting a vote. “I hope people will dig in and learn about what’s going to be on the ballot so that they make an informed vote come November.”

The challenge is voters must approve changing the charter; that is the first study commission question they must answer.

There are also several changes that voters must look at and vote for or against. Franks points out that if the first question is not approved, the others will be disallowed.

“Unless we pass the amended charter, even if the sub-options pass, they do not take effect.”

Study commission members are offering to educate anyone who wants more information about what will be on the November ballot. Becky Franks says it’s not too late to make that happen. “If you’re interested in having someone speak, you can call me or Barb if you know us, or you can call the city clerk's office and ask for someone to come and speak for your group.”

The study commission has also created a website to help educate people not only about what will be on the ballot but also about the work the commission has been doing for the past two years. CHARTINGBZN.COM is the web address, and both Cesteros and Franks say it is the best place to get information about the November ballot questions and is also where you can sign up for a webinar that will be held on October 13th at 7:00 pm on Zoom.

Both Cesteros and Franks note the work over the past two years has been challenging. Much has changed in Bozeman in the past 20 years.

Franks points out that fact when talking about the amended charter on the ballot. “In the brochure and on the website you’re going to see four highlighted areas that were changed in the amended charter.” She says those were to bring the charter up to address what is happening in Bozeman today, not 20 years ago.