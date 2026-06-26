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Bozeman vehicle fire sends smoke skyward on Thursday

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and a nearby tree that caught fire. Forestry and Street departments are reviewing the area.
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Bozeman Fire Facebook page
On June 25, 2026, Bozeman Fire responded to a report of a vehicle on fire. When Bozeman Fire arrived on scene at South 3rd Avenue, the fire had completely engulfed the vehicle and the vehicle’s tires had melted on the road.
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BOZEMAN — A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road, prompting a response from fire crews who found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and doused a nearby tree that also caught fire.

The Bozeman Forestry and Street departments are now reviewing the area for any other issues.

Fire officials thanked the community for staying clear of the scene and the Bozeman Police Department for its support.

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A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road. Crews quickly put out the blaze.
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A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road. Crews quickly put out the blaze.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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