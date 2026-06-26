Bozeman vehicle fire sends smoke skyward on Thursday

BOZEMAN — A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road, prompting a response from fire crews who found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and doused a nearby tree that also caught fire.

The Bozeman Forestry and Street departments are now reviewing the area for any other issues.

Fire officials thanked the community for staying clear of the scene and the Bozeman Police Department for its support.

Bozeman Fire A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road. Crews quickly put out the blaze.

MTN NEWS A vehicle fire on South Third Avenue in Bozeman melted tires to the road. Crews quickly put out the blaze.

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