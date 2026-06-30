BOZEMAN, Mont. — “Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum” is taking on a Montana twist in downtown Bozeman.

WATCH: Bozeman Spirits releases Montana's oldest barrel-aged rum to celebrate America's 250th birthday

Bozeman Spirits celebrates America 250 with a taste of history

Bozeman Spirits is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with the release of what the distillery says is Montana’s oldest barrel-aged rum made in the state — a 10-year-aged spirit rooted in both local craftsmanship and American history.

The people behind the bottles, Jim and Mary Pat Harris, have been part of the Bozeman community for decades.

“We’ve been at this for a little over 12 years now — just making booze downtown Bozeman and having a good time,” Jim Harris said.

The distillery took over its Main Street building in December 2012. Before that, the space housed Schnee’s Boots and Shoes, a longtime Bozeman staple.

The Harrises said preserving the building’s history was important during renovations.

“We reclaimed all the lumber within the building to keep some of the history of the original building from the 1930s here on site,” Mary Pat Harris said.

That appreciation for history can be found throughout the distillery, from reclaimed barrel tables and seats to products like Jim Bridger Bourbon. Now, the team is adding another history-inspired creation to the lineup.

“I had an idea to do a July Fourth product, and it kind of evolved into this,” Jim Harris said.

The rum itself dates back to 2016, when it was first barreled.

“So here we have the actual barrel from 2016,” Jim Harris said while showing off the aging cask. “As the room gets warmer or cooler, the alcohol expands and contracts. As it expands, sometimes it does come through the joints.”

But the rum’s story goes beyond its age.

“When the story came about, we were trying to figure out, are we going to do bourbon or what are we going to do?” Jim and Mary Pat Harris said. “And rum is historically America’s first spirit.”

Bozeman Spirit’s rum is made from molasses, which Jim Harris described as “basically sugar.”

In the early 1800s, molasses was a cheap import, helping make rum one of the country’s most popular spirits — enjoyed by famous explorers like Lewis and Clark.

Tim Mastas, Bozeman Spirits’ head of sales and marketing, helped shape the historical inspiration behind the bottle.

“When I reread ‘Undaunted Courage’ — to be honest, I read this book about once a year — I took notes, obviously coming in with 250 this year,” Mastas said.

The label and story on the back of the bottle highlight two Independence Day celebrations held by the Lewis and Clark expedition in what is now Montana. One in 1805 near Great Falls and another in 1806 in the Bitterroot Valley. Great Falls shown on the bottle, also as a nod to their head distiller who grew up there.

“They had some of their rum, some of their rations, and Lewis and Clark so generously poured it all for their team,” Mastas said. “They toasted to Independence Day, as we’re about to do many years later.”

For Jim and Mary Pat Harris, the rum is also meant to inspire reflection.

“Kind of sit and think about it,” Jim Harris said. “Sit and think about what Montana means to you, and think about everybody before you.”

The 10-year barrel-aged rum will be available beginning Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at Bozeman Spirits, located at 121 W. Main St. Mary Pat Harris estimates there are only about 150 bottles available, and sales will continue until they sell out.

An America 250 barbecue celebration will begin later that Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the distillery.

