Crews have begun work at Cooper Park as the City of Bozeman moves forward with a larger sewer improvement project aimed at maintaining reliable infrastructure across southwest Bozeman.

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Bozeman sewer project brings construction and temporary closures to Cooper Park area

The city is partnering with DOWL and Williams Civil Construction to install new sewer infrastructure through the park as part of the West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project.

The project is designed to replace aging sewer transmission pipelines and improve the system's long-term reliability.

"The purpose of this project is to maintain a reliable and a resilient sewer system for the city of Bozeman," says Lisa Olmstead, project communications manager for DOWL, and a consultant working with the city.

The larger project is being completed in multiple phases and construction schedules. The first construction schedule included sewer improvements along West Kagy Boulevard, primarily between South Tracy Avenue and South Seventh Avenue. That portion of the work wrapped up at the end of October.

The next schedule focuses on sewer improvements between West Babcock and West College streets, with initial construction taking place through Cooper Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Olmstead says crews are completing the park portion this fall rather than waiting until spring to avoid challenges caused by snowmelt and saturated ground.

"Doing this work right now is more efficient for the project, more cost-effective," Olmstead says.

Getting the work done before spring also allows the park's irrigation system to be turned back on as scheduled.

While Cooper Park will remain open, some areas and facilities through the middle of the park are temporarily fenced off for public safety. There will also be intermittent street and sidewalk closures along West Koch and West Story streets, requiring drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes at times.

Crews are also taking steps to preserve parts of the park during construction. Memorial bricks surrounding the water fountain are being carefully removed and stored over the winter. They will be returned to their original locations in the spring when the fountain is replaced.

"The team is very carefully removing, storing the bricks through the winter, and will be replacing them exactly as they sit, this spring when the water fountain gets replaced," Olmstead says.

Trees within and around the construction area will also be protected. One unhealthy boulevard tree near the south side of the park and South Seventh Avenue will be removed because of its proximity to underground infrastructure.

Construction in Cooper Park is expected to continue through most of November. Crews hope to reopen the walking trail through the center of the park for the winter as fencing is reduced, although some barriers will remain in place.

Work in the surrounding neighborhoods is expected to continue through the winter, weather permitting, with the overall sewer improvement project anticipated to be completed by fall 2027.