Bozeman Police and Fire Face Off in Charity Cornhole Tournament Thursday

BOZEMAN — If you enjoy cornhole and supporting a good cause, there’s an event in Bozeman Thursday night you won’t want to miss.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bozeman police officers and firefighters will go head-to-head in a cornhole tournament. The community is invited to watch the competition, which will be held in front of The Market off Huffine Lane.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bozeman Police Foundation and Bozeman Firefighters IAFF L613.

Tyrel Thornton, brand director for Blue Collar Restaurant Group — a major sponsor of the event — said he hopes residents will come out to cheer on local law enforcement.

“It’s an event that everybody is welcome to come to,” Thornton said. “We’re going to do $3 tacos, $3 beers from Mountains Walking. We’ve got a bounce house for kids, so just a fun community event for people to get together, eat some tacos, have some beers and watch these guys battle it out.”

This will be the second consecutive cornhole tournament between Bozeman police and fire departments. Last years event raised nearly $3,000.