BOZEMAN, Mont. — Nearly 1 in 4 women will experience pregnancy or infant loss in their lifetime, a heartbreaking experience that no one should have to go through alone. Now, a new Bozeman nonprofit, Mosaic Hearts Foundation, hopes families won't have to.

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Bozeman mother creates Mosaic Hearts Foundation 18 years after losing her daughter

“I have her ultrasound. I have her obituary,” Frances Moore said as she showed a memory box honoring her daughter.

Moore is a mother who has faced the loss of a child.

“Our daughter Emerson was born 18 years ago,” Moore said. “It was a full-term, healthy pregnancy. Then when I did deliver her, she was in critical condition.”

Baby Emerson was airlifted from Bozeman to Missoula.

“And two days later, she died in my arms,” Moore said.

As Moore grieved the loss of her daughter, she also faced another challenge.

“I’m in the midst of grieving. I had to go back to work two weeks later,” Moore said. “And at the same time, the bills started coming in.”

The medical helicopter from Bozeman to Missoula alone cost $35,000, according to Moore. She said the bills became a constant reminder of the baby she had lost.

“Having her name come every week, every month was just … it breaks your heart,” Moore said. “It continuously breaks your heart.”

It was a heartbreak Moore wanted to make sure other families didn't have to face in the same way.

“There’s a lot of support out there,” Moore said. “But there’s no financial support.”

Years after her daughter's death, Moore filed for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on Aug. 14, what would have been Emerson’s 18th birthday.

Cassidy Powers

“Mosaic Hearts is here to provide compassionate financial support, memorial giving, advocacy and healing resources for families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss,” Moore said.

The name Mosaic Hearts carries a deeper meaning for Moore.

“Your hearts are shattered. And they shatter into a million pieces,” Moore said. “So when I came up with the idea of the organization and the name, the idea is to be able to put those pieces back together.”

Moore knows she is not the only person who has had to put those pieces back together.

“If 1 in 4 women are experiencing this and over 1 million lose a baby every year, we’ve got to do something to support them,” Moore said.

Mosaic Hearts Foundation will officially launch Wednesday, during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Anyone interested in the cause is invited to attend. Moore hopes the event will help people see the need for the organization and the families it aims to support.

“I don’t want anyone to feel alone or that they can’t pay their rent or mortgage,” Moore said. “And it means the world to be able to offer this to other families. To be able to take that burden away so they can focus on grieving the loss of their baby.”

Mosaic Hearts Foundation will mark its launch with a community gathering at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at Sky Oro, 107 E. Oak St., Suite 1A, in Bozeman.

To support or learn more about Mosaic Hearts Foundation, visit their website: https://www.mosaicheartsfoundation.org

