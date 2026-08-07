Bozeman mother and son file lawsuit against Chipotle linked to salmonella outbreak

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman mother and son are suing Chipotle after a nationwide outbreak of salmonella linked to jalapenos.

According to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Gallatin County District Court, the 16-year-old boy ate at the Chipotle on Main Street in Bozeman on July 9. On July 14, the boy became ill with symptoms of salmonella, including nausea and watery diarrhea.

The boy's condition reportedly worsened, and he tested positive for the bacteria. According to the lawsuit, as a result of the salmonella infection, the boy has now been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and continues to experience symptoms.

Scripps News reports that health officials have logged more than 300 cases of salmonella in more than 25 states. According to the CDC, most people sickened with the illness said they ate at Mexican-style restaurants, including Chipotle and Qdoba, before falling ill.