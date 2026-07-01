Bozeman man sentenced to 6 years in prison for collecting child sex abuse material

Jaden Douglas Batson, 24, pleaded guilty in February to one count of receiving child pornography. A judge sentenced him Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Batson bought and collected the illicit material over two years. He will serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison term.

The investigation began in June 2023 after an online tip stating Batson paid $20 for illicit files. Officers later received additional tips from online service providers showing Batson was trading and uploading the material.

Investigators served search warrants on his electronic accounts and his Bozeman home. Officers searched his phone in April 2025 and found 688 videos and 362 images.

Batson admitted to police that he traded the material on social media sites.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

