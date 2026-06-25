Bozeman man sentenced to 14 months in prison for threatening elected officials

A judge sentenced Daniel Alan Verbanec, 47, to 14 months in prison Thursday. He pleaded guilty in February to threatening to murder or assault a United States official. Prosecutors say Verbanec made aggressive online threats toward lawmakers in Montana and Washington, D.C.

The investigation started in January of last year. U.S. Capitol Police told the FBI that Verbanec made violent threats against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on the social media platform X. Agents contacted Verbanec about the posts. He told them the government was trying to kidnap and kill him and his family.

Verbanec also admitted to previous contact with federal agents. He said the FBI spoke with him after he threatened then-Sen. Jon Tester. He also said the Secret Service contacted him after he threatened President Joe Biden.

Months later, in October of last year, Verbanec traveled to the state Capitol in Helena. He demanded to speak with Gov. Greg Gianforte. Verbanec told staff the governor was trying to kill his family. He also blamed the governor for the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Verbanec refused to leave the building unless he spoke to the governor or was arrested. He then learned the governor was attending a summit in Bozeman and announced he planned to travel there to confront him. Police escorted him out of the building and warned the governor's security detail.

After his prison sentence, Verbanec will serve three years of supervised release.

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