BOZEMAN — Turning left onto Highway 191 can be a frustrating experience for many drivers in Bozeman, especially at busy intersections like Violet Road and Upper Rainbow Road. Now, a new traffic signal could soon bring relief to nearby businesses and residents.

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Bozeman drivers frustrated by Highway 191 left turns could soon get relief with new traffic signal

“When I’m leaving around 5, I’ve timed it. It’s taken me like 16 minutes to take a left turn off this road onto 191,” said Fiona Whalen.

Whalen knows the challenge of making the turn onto Highway 191 firsthand.

“I’ve needed to run out and get something before the shop opens, but I know that I won’t be able to make it because of this turn,” she said.

Whalen owns Bozeman Knife Sharpening and Supply, a business that has operated in a small shopping center off Highway 191 for the past five years.

At Bozeman Knife, Whalen and her mentor and previous owner, Bob, handle everything from sharpening knives and axes to creating and selling specialty cutlery.

But Whalen said the location of her business has often been difficult for customers.

“Some people make a big fuss about our location. Locals will come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re off 191?’ And they’re annoyed that we’re located here,” she said.

Whalen recently learned there are plans for a new traffic light at the intersection of Highway 191 and Violet Road/Upper Rainbow Road, near her business.

“I’m very, very, very happy that they’re putting in a light here,” she said.

For Whalen, the issue is not only about convenience. Highway 191 has also seen serious crashes over the years.

“When I actually bought the business, my mom’s biggest concern wasn’t me touching very sharp knives all day sharpening axes and things. Her biggest concern was this turn,” Whalen said.

The intersection is also heavily used by residents in the nearby Elk Grove community, which includes around 300 single-family homes, according to Bozeman Real Estate.

On Tuesday, Elk Grove homeowners received an email from their homeowners association stating it is “coordinating with the excavation team and the Montana Department of Transportation to get more details on the construction timeline, expected duration, and any potential impacts to traffic or access in the area.”

I also reached out to The Montana Department of Transportation regarding a timeline. They replied:

“This traffic signal is being reviewed through MDT’s Systems Impact Action Process (SIAP) and is still in process and not finalized,” an MDT coordinator said in a statement.

Although the timeline and other details for the traffic signal remain unknown, Whalen said she believes the change would benefit businesses and drivers throughout the area.

“I think that it will help all the businesses around here. For my business, I hope that it makes coming out here easier for my customers. And it’s definitely going to make my life easier day to day,” she said.

