Bozeman braces for near-100-degree heat as AC units, fans sell out across town

BOZEMAN — A weekend heat wave is expected to bring near-100-degree temperatures to Bozeman, sending residents in search of ways to stay cool.

At Owenhouse Ace Hardware on Huffine Lane, customers are greeted by a large air conditioning display as demand for cooling products surges.

WATCH: Bozeman braces for near-100-degree heat this weekend

Bozeman braces for near-100-degree heat as AC units, fans sell out across the city

“I know our basement is as big as it is upstairs, and all of our AC unit inventory has completely been wiped out,” said Ben, the store manager at Owenhouse Ace Hardware, where he has worked for the past six years.

Ben said demand for air conditioners and fans is much higher than it was at this time last year.

“So last year this time we did not sell very many AC units and fans,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures around this time last year were peaking in the 80-degree range. This Sunday, however, temperatures in Bozeman are expected to climb to nearly 100 degrees.

Asked how the heat has affected sales, Ben pointed to the store’s portable AC section.

“If we pan over here to some of our portable AC units, we don’t have any,” he said. “They’ve sold out.”

Ben said more than 40 portable AC units have been sold between Owenhouse’s two Bozeman locations this week. Window AC units are now the only option remaining in stock.

Fans are also selling quickly.

“Box fans — this box fan pallet was taller than you not too long ago, and it just keeps working down, so we will run out before Monday,” Ben said.

Residents Anne and Greg said they recently purchased a window AC unit ahead of visits from family members traveling from San Jose, California.

MTN NEWS “We have guests coming from San Jose, California,” they said. “We came out yesterday and bought an AC unit for the room they’re staying in, and we installed it last night and said, ‘Oh, this is so quick and easy, we should get one for our room because it’s going to be 100 degrees.”

“We have guests coming from San Jose, California,” they said. “We came out yesterday and bought an AC unit for the room they’re staying in, and we installed it last night and said, ‘Oh, this is so quick and easy, we should get one for our room because it’s going to be 100 degrees.’”

The couple's window unit cost about $330.

For those who may not be able to afford an air conditioner, local organizations are preparing to help people stay safe during the extreme heat.

“One of the biggest things we’ve been able to offer as the temperatures have started to warm up is really being able to support our neighbors that are experiencing homelessness in how to beat the heat,” said Megan Davies, emergency and supportive housing director with HRDC.

Davies said HRDC will activate a “Code Red” response this weekend because of the high temperatures.

“We’re going to extend our hours, so we’re going to remain open all day on Sunday, and then we’re not going to have any sort of capacity limit,” Davies said.

Anyone needing relief from the heat can go to Homeward Point off Griffin Drive for food, water and air conditioning.

Ben said staying cool during extreme heat is important.

“There’s nothing like either using a little box fan, cooling the house down really early and putting the window blinds up,” he said. “Or, I’m fortunate to have AC, and those portable units are lifesavers in this heat.”

HRDC will also be accepting water donations this weekend.

You can drop off cases of bottled water at the designated donation bin outside Market Place Entrance #3 (206 E. Griffin Drive). If you prefer to make a financial contribution to help cover emergency cooling supplies and operational costs, you can give directly through the HRDC Donation Page.

