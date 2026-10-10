Bozeman asked to donate new coats and winter gear as student need surges to nearly 500 requests

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Schools Foundation and Bozeman School District are asking the community to donate winter clothing for students as cold weather approaches.

Nearly 500 students asked for help with winter gear last year, up from just 25 students three years earlier.

District leaders say the cost of winter clothing can create a challenge for families, especially those with multiple children. The district and foundation are working to make sure students have items that fit and keep them warm.

New winter items or gift cards can be dropped off at any Bozeman school through November. Cash donations can also be made to the Essential Needs Fund through the Bozeman Schools Foundation.

Organizers hope to distribute all items to students before Thanksgiving.

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