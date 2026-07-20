If you’re a Bobcat fan, you probably remember your exact feeling when Montana State won the national championship in January.

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Bozeman artist turns Bobcat championship glory into canvas gold

Now, one Bozeman artist is taking that electric moment and capturing it on canvas.

“Almost like the adrenaline that you get, I feel that when I’m in my studio,” said Javier Moreno.

Moreno is a local artist whose work captures everything from sweeping landscapes and Western culture to the people who call Montana home — a passion he’s pursued his entire life.

“I started at six years old. I did these florals. The neighborhood was buying my florals for $5 apiece, and back then I thought, ‘Oh my God, $5 is a lot of money,’” Moreno said.

Moreno moved to Montana six years ago and quickly settled into life in Bozeman.

“My wife and her family, they’re all Bobcat fans. They grew up in Bozeman, and that’s how it all started,” Moreno said.

He quickly began backing the blue and gold, but Moreno wasn’t truly inspired until Jan. 5, 2026 — a day every Bobcat fan remembers.

“Watching the national championship game, when I saw Dane jump over that defender and then dive into the end zone, I said, ‘I gotta paint him,’” Moreno said.

The next day, Moreno picked up a paintbrush.

“By the end of the week, I had Dane painted, and it just blew up since then,” Moreno said.

That first painting of Dane Steel, a wide receiver who scored a key late touchdown to help propel the Bobcats to victory, was donated to Big Sky Youth Empowerment. Soon after, Moreno created a second version to gift to Steel himself.

“I just started sharing it, and I’m on my 10th Bobcat painting now,” Moreno said.

Justin Lamson, Titan Fleischmann and Taco Dowler are among the players Moreno has painted, gifting each athlete the original artwork.

Once word spread, Moreno caught the attention of the Bobcat Collective.

Signed prints of the paintings were auctioned off, with signed prints of Dane Steel and Justin Lamson selling for $10,000 each. The proceeds were donated to the Bobcat Collective, an organization that helps Montana State University student-athletes.

“Genuinely, I had no words. It was so amazing,” said former running back Julius Davis. “I saw the picture, and when I saw it — just wow.”

Davis said he felt honored when Moreno presented him with a painting.

“This is an honor. I don’t want to mess it up,” Davis said while signing a print of his portrait.

Davis said he and the rest of the team are grateful for Moreno’s work and the support it’s generating.

“We are so blessed. Everyone in this community and on the football team, we’re blessed to be able to be a part of your work and what you have done,” Davis said, addressing Moreno.

Donating money isn’t the only thing Moreno plans to contribute to Bobcat Nation. Fans may soon be seeing even more of his artwork.

“There’s things I can’t really talk about right now, but there’s some good things happening for the Bobcat fans,” Moreno said.

For now, Moreno said he’s excited to continue capturing the team and community he loves.

“Being part of that and being able to share something like this — it means a lot,” Moreno said. “It means a lot to my family, and I think it’s going to mean a lot to Bobcat Nation.”

An auction held July 15 raised an additional $10,000 for the Bobcat Collective. Another auction is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Bobcat Stadium.

