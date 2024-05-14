Watch Now
News

Actions

Boulder man dies in early morning crash between Jefferson City and Clancy

Fatal crash between Clancy and Jefferson City
MTN NEWS
Fatal crash between Clancy and Jefferson City
Posted at 2:35 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 16:35:14-04

HELENA — A 20-year-old man from Boulder died Tuesday morning in a vehicle crash between Clancy and Jefferson City.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was northbound on Highway 282. The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and overcorrected causing the car to go off the road.

The vehicle overturned several times and the driver was ejected. The car came to rest on top of the driver.

A passenger sustained serious injuries to their face but none are believed to be life-threatening.

MHP says they believe the driver was distracted which led to the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt according to the MHP report.

The full identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

More from MTN News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader