Body of suspect in Wednesday homicide located in Bozeman field

BOZEMAN — The body of a man who was a suspect in the murder of a woman Wednesday night was found in a field off West College Ave. in Bozeman on Thursday morning.

According to a release, the body is connected to a homicide reported Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, shortly before 4 p.m., near West Main Street and Professional Drive. Bozeman Police Officers responded to a business where a woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was dead.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, officers responded to a report of what appeared to be the body of a man in a field off West College St. Officers determined the dead man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was the primary suspect in the woman's murder.

At this point, police say they have not determined motive or the connection between the suspect and the victim.

Officials say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community. The names of the victim and the suspect will be officially released by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office, pending proper notifications.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.