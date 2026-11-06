Bobcats battling the Grizzlies in the Montana's largest food drive

An unusual fundraising effort in 1999 has turned into the largest food drive in Montana.

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Can The Griz year 27

Can The Griz has literally put millions of pounds of food on the shelves of the Missoula and Gallatin Valley Food Banks since its beginnings.

Ali Thornton, the food and nutrition director for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, says the goal for this year’s Can The Griz is high, but attainable.

“The goal this year is to raise a million pounds and dollars," she said.

MTN News Ali Thornton-Gallatin Valley Food Bank Director

The Bobcats have won the competition 21 of the past 26 years, but last year the Griz took the title. Thornton says that put a bigger need for this year on Can The Griz.

“We have never lost two years in a row, and so the home game Brawl of the Wild is here in Bozeman so it’s our opportunity to show our community pride and support our neighbors who might be struggling with food access in the process," she said.

In the past 26 years, Can The Griz has grown into the biggest food drive for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and as Thornton says: “combined with Missoula, this is the largest food drive in the state of Montana."

For Can the Griz 2026, Thornton says there will be 58 locations around southwest Montana where people can drop off food or make monetary donations for the two-week long event.

She also notes that in smaller communities that have their own food banks or pantries, they will benefit right along with the Cats.

“Rural communities across the state are also able to participate, and Can the Griz and Can the Cats and any food or funds donated in those communities stay in those communities. We just take those numbers and add them to our totals,” she said.

Can the Griz kicks off Saturday, Nov. 7 and runs until the Cat-Griz game on Saturday, Nov. 21.