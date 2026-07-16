GALLATIN COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS — Joe Rowan has been serving his Blue Moose Bar-B-Que at the Big Sky Country Fair for the past 23 years. He says he’s been coming to the fair longer than any of the current fair officials by almost ten years. His fair work is bigger than just selling Tri-Tip sandwiches and wraps; however, Joe says his efforts at the Fair are really just supporting his non-profit work.

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Blue Moose Bar-B-Que: Serving more than just good fair food for almost 25 years

Joe’s non-profits support foster care efforts in Three Forks and his youth ministry as well. He says he decided a long time ago to “work less so they can do more”. Make no mistake, the work less still requires Joe and his daughters to put in long hours at the Big Sky Country Fair in Bozeman and other fairs throughout the summer. He says that time gives him more time for his foster care program and for his youth camps.

MTN NEWS Joe Rowan has been serving his Blue Moose Bar-B-Que at the Big Sky Country Fair for the past 23 years.

Joe’s wife passed away a few years ago, so now his daughters help with Blue Moose. They’ve even started a Lemonade Stand right next door. The money that raises, Joe says allows his daughters to travel to place like Ethiopia and The Philippines to do youth work. Joe also says some of his youth group are also helping out at the food booth this weekend.

Joe says he continues coming back to The Big Sky Country Fair because he is treated well by the fair officials and by fairgoers.

The Big Sky Country Fair runs throughout the weekend at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Joe and his daughters will be feeding anyone who wants good food and to support a good cause all weekend long as well.