BOZEMAN, Mont. — Black Friday shoppers were out in force at Gallatin Crossing, searching for deals, checking off holiday shopping lists and, in some cases, making a family tradition out of the day.

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Black Friday brings shoppers, deals and holiday spirit to Gallatin Crossing

Ashley was one of the first shoppers I ran into. For her family, Black Friday has become something of a holiday itself.

“I always come shopping with my mom and her sisters. So there are five of us out right now,” Ashley said.

She was also shopping in style, sporting a Grinch-themed outfit.

“I’m very Grinchy. Grinch earrings, Grinch hairband,” she said.

Ashley was checking out at Maurices, where the entire store was offering buy one, get one 75% off. Among her purchases was a shirt fitting for a long day of holiday shopping.

“I’m getting the best shirt ever,” she said. “It says, ‘Jingle all the way. Well, almost all the way because I’m tired.’”

Elsewhere in the mall, Sienna was carrying plenty of shopping bags of her own. She said the best deal she had found so far?

“I would say Bath & Body Works. They’re doing, like, a buy three, get four free,” she said.

Ella was also serious about finding Black Friday deals and got an early start.

“I was up at 5 a.m. at Target,” she said. “We’ve just been bouncing around town, and this is one of our stops.”

At Gallatin Crossing, several stores opened their doors at 6 a.m.

“A handful of stores opened: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Apricot Lane, Macy’s. There were definitely people in those stores when they opened at 6,” Gallatin Crossing general manager Logan Burt said.

While the Black Friday shopping experience has changed over the years, Burt said it remains an important day for retailers.

“Black Friday is not what it used to be, where people are breaking down the doors for doorbusters,” Burt said. “But it’s definitely still one of the strongest shopping days of the whole year.”

Burt credits some of the foot traffic at Gallatin Crossing to the mall’s new additions.

“It’s been a huge draw,” Burt said. “We’re so lucky to have so many brands that are first store only to Montana. So it draws in traffic from outside of Bozeman as well.”

Those stores include The North Face, Under Armour and Gorjana, among others.

For Burt, the crowds show that in-person shopping continues to have a place during the holiday season.

“In-person shopping has not gone away like a lot of people say it has,” Burt said. “And with the evolution of what Gallatin Crossing has become, I think it’s just drawing all those people back in, and it’s great to see.”

Gallatin Crossing will also extend its hours for the rest of the holiday season.

Hours include:

Mon-Sat: 10 AM - 8 PM;

Sun: 11 AM - 6 PM

