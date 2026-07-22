Big Sky Kickoff events to air on Montana Television Network stations

MISSOULA — The 2026 college football season is only weeks away, with the annual Big Sky Kickoff serving as the unofficial start of the new year.

The Kickoff, which brings all 13 Big Sky teams to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Spokane, Wash., runs July 24-27 with marquee events airing live on Montana Television Network stations. On Saturday, July 25, Scripps Sports will broadcast the Big Sky Hall of Fame Gala on The Spot – MTN beginning at 8 p.m. Mountain time.

Then on Monday, July 27, Scripps Sports will bring four hours of live coverage from media day. The Big Sky's Meghan Robinson and Scripps Sports' Kyle Hansen will interview coaches and players from all 13 Big Sky football teams. Media day will air on The Spot – MTN beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain time.

Find more information on The Spot – MTN at mtnmontana.com. Both the Hall of Fame Gala and media day coverage will also stream on ESPN+.

The Big Sky Kickoff hosts student-athletes, head coaches, assistant coaches, administrators and media from around the conference. Beginning Friday, July 24, MTN Sports will provide daily coverage, including interviews with Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill, league officials, members of the Big Sky's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and participants of the Big Sky U program, which provides assistant coaches with training opportunities to help prepare them for the next steps in their coaching careers.

Reigning national champion Montana State was picked as the Big Sky's preseason favorite by both the coaches and the media, with Montana second in both polls and UC Davis third. The complete Big Sky preseason polls can be viewed here.

The league's preseason all-conference teams and MVPs will be announced Sunday, July 26.

The 2026 Big Sky football season begins Friday, Aug. 28, with Northern Colorado hosting Weber State and Cal Poly hosting Idaho. Four more conference games follow on Saturday, Aug. 29, including Montana hosting Southern Utah and Montana State visiting Utah Tech; both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the Montana Television Network.