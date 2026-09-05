BELGRADE — In many parts of Montana, grain elevators are known as Montana Skyscrapers. In Belgrade, one of those elevators was known as Big Red. It’s no longer red, but this 8-story building stands sentinel over town, though it’s been abandoned for years.

WATCH: The story behind "Big Red," an iconic Montana Skyscraper in Belgrade

Belgrade's Big Red grain elevator may soon find new life

Katherine King is Belgrade’s Economic Development Director. She says A Brownfields Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency could allow Big Red to once again come to life.

CHET LAYMAN-MTN NEWS KATHERINE KING-BELGRADE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

“Brownfields are properties that are or are considered possibly contaminated with some kind of use; typically we’re talking about a historic use that might be in the building or in the ground.”

King says the elevator fits that perfectly, since after its life of holding grain, it finished its work as a fertilizer facility.

This $1-million grant, King says, could allow the 11,000-square-foot building to take on a new life.

“Certainly, preserve it, then look for opportunities to put this building back to use in some fashion that isn’t determined yet.”

Belgrade was just one of 20 recipients of this grant nationwide. King says the elevator is older than the town of Belgrade.

“This building was built by Nelson Story back at the turn of the last century, so it's about 125 years old. “Belgrade was incorporated as a town in 1905, well after Gallatin Valley grain was being shipped into and out of the Big Red grain elevator.

King says the grant is a 5-year opportunity. She says if cleanup of Big Red is completed, what happens in the building next will be determined by looking at multiple choices, with community input being a primary source. She says work will begin soon to study Big Red and determine what is needed to clean up this iconic piece of Belgrade history.