BELGRADE, Mont. — More than 100,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with scoliosis each year, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Montana is no exception.

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Belgrade girl diagnosed with scoliosis at age 7 is helping other young women through their journey

For Layla Weiss, scoliosis has been part of her life since she was 7 years old. Now, she is helping other young girls navigate the same journey.

“It’s pretty fun, showing all these girls that they aren’t alone,” Layla said.

Layla was diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age, but she has not let the condition define her. She spends her time pursuing a wide range of hobbies and talents, including art. Her work can even be seen around Belgrade after she recently won the poster competition for the Belgrade Fall Festival.

Still, Layla said her scoliosis journey was not always easy.

“I started having scoliosis when I was 7. And I had to start wearing a brace. I had to wear a brace for 4 1/2 years,” Layla said.

Her spine developed an S-curve that reached 50 degrees at the top and 30 degrees at the bottom.

Layla Weiss

“There are a lot of people in school that bully you for how you look, making fun of you for wearing a brace. And it’s kind of just hard to get around wearing a brace sometimes,” Layla said.

Instead of letting those struggles discourage her, Layla decided to support others facing the same challenges.

“I was walking in school one day, and I actually saw another person with scoliosis wearing a brace with a cool zebra pattern. And I thought, ‘Why don’t I support other people like me?’” she said.

That moment led Layla to Curvy Girls.

“It’s a foundation that supports girls with scoliosis, trying to help them through their journey, to make them feel supported and so that they feel like they aren’t alone,” Layla said.

Layla joined the organization at just 10 years old and created the first Curvy Girls group in the Bozeman and Belgrade area. She also became the foundation’s youngest leader.

Layla Weiss

“Ever since, I’ve been running this cool, amazing group with these amazing girls,” Layla said.

Through the group, Layla helps girls in the area with their scoliosis journeys. She also helped the foundation develop a brace starter kit.

“There’s a bracelet in there, a flyer, stuff to wear under your brace, a certain bra that would be good to wear. It’s just a way to feel more comfortable in your skin,” she said.

Two years ago, Layla underwent surgery that reduced the curve in her spine to 7 degrees at the top and 0 degrees at the bottom.

“After surgery I grew 3 1/2 inches actually,” Layla said.

Although the procedure was permanent, Layla said she plans to remain involved with Curvy Girls for as long as she can.

“Making sure all the girls around here get the support they need. And making sure all the people out there that see them wearing a brace know why they’re wearing that brace,” Layla said

For more information on Curvy Girls, a foundation celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, visit their website: https://www.curvygirlsscoliosis.com/team/bozeman