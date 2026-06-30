Baxter Lane East closing to through traffic next week for paving project

BOZEMAN — Drivers in Gallatin County need to prepare for a road closure this week.

Baxter Lane East will close to through traffic on Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The closure impacts the stretch of Baxter Lane East between Jackrabbit Lane and Love Lane. Only local traffic will be permitted through the area.

Knife River crews will complete paving operations during the closure as part of an asphalt leveling and overlay project.

County officials ask drivers to expect construction activity and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Drivers with questions can call the Road Department at 406-582-3250.

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