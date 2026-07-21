Authorities seeking driver of semi truck suspect in hit-and-run of construction worker near Jordan

The Montana Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help finding the driver of a semi-truck that allegedly struck and injured a road worker and drove off on Highway 200 east of Jordan Tuesday morning.

The semi drove through a roundabout near the intersection with Montana Highway 24 at 5:18 a.m., then allegedly struck the worker around 6:25 a.m. near Flowing Wells Road, according to the highway patrol.

The worker was seriously injured, according to the highway patrol.

The vehicle is described as:

• Gray semi-truck with a silver grille guard

• Yellow oversized load

• Black mud flaps with a red circle logo and white “Dorsen” lettering

• Oversize load banner tied together in the middle

• White trailer plate

• No front license plate; paper temporary tag displayed in the windshield

If you recognize this truck or have any information that may help identify the driver, please contact Trooper Harlee Berg at 406-324-0258.