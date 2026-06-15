MISSOULA — Inside Barnes & Noble this weekend, a Missoula native shared her success story, which stems from her strong will to keep her son's legacy alive.

Teri Busse, award-winning author and screenwriter, held her first-ever book signing in her hometown as part of a multi-state tour for her latest work, "13 Days of Silence."

Author brings story of grief, resilience, and recovery home to Missoula

Busse's journey began with her son, Rylee. After getting sober, she faced an unimaginable loss just six months later.

"So I got sober and was doing really good and then 6 months later my son was murdered," Busse said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Author's son and murder victim, Rylee James

The last time she saw Rylee was shortly after returning home from rehab.

"Actually the last time I saw him, I just got home from rehab and he was so proud of me like I just felt I could never let alcohol take something away from me again and that moment that we had together," Busse said.

Rylee's death forced Busse to make a choice: give up, or push forward with his siblings who still depended on her.

"Sometimes it would be easier to take the easy way out," Busse said. "And if I didn't have them, I don't know that I would be as successful in life right now."

One journey of loss led to another journey as an author.

"In the middle of that I ended up writing a book called, 'When Getting Out of Bed Is the Hardest Part.' And that was for me because I was just super depressed, like open, honest, like I was having a real hard time," Busse said.

Through the years, Busse's grief resulted in one very important mission: to help people remember Rylee. From that mission came "13 Days of Silence," a work aimed at helping others feel less alone.

With roots in Missoula, family, friends and strangers gathered Saturday for her first-ever book signing in town.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Barnes & Noble book signing with Teri Busse

"Just to get my son's story out there, I didn't know that that's what this is gonna lead to but now that we're here, I couldn't ask for a better turnout," Busse said.

The homecoming stop marked another state on her book tour.

"I couldn't ask for more. This is my fifth state that I've been doing a book tour in, of course, this is a homecoming for me, so to see that has been great," Busse said.

The people of Missoula left an impact on Busse as well.

"When people love you, they love you forever and whatever version you are, it doesn't matter. No judging, no anything. Missoula people are just good people," Busse said.

Busse will leave Montana on Monday, but will soon be in Phoenix to receive an International Impact Book Award for her other book, "When Getting Out of Bed Is the Hardest Part."

You can read more about Teri Busse and order her books by clicking here.