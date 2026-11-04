LIVINGSTON, Mont. — At Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston, a pup named Aspen is waiting for a home. She has a unique story, one she shares with 25 other dogs the shelter took in about a year ago.

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A year after taking in 26 huskies, Stafford Animal Shelter searches for homes for final six

“When there’s animals that need help, that’s what all of us do,” said Alicia Davis, executive director of Stafford Animal Shelter.

For 12 years, Davis has cared for animal after animal at Stafford.

“We take in stray animals in the community. We adopt out animals in the community,” Davis said.

Courtesy Each of the 26 huskies received an individual behavioral plan focused on training and socialization. A year after the dogs arrived, that work has paid off.

Davis said Stafford Animal Shelter takes in an average of 1,200 animals each year. But about a year ago, the shelter was faced with taking in 26 dogs all at once.

“There was a situation in Paradise Valley where a man had 26 dogs. They’re Alaskan huskies. Unfortunately, the property went up for sale. The man couldn’t take the dogs with him. So, we took them in,” Davis said.

The 26 huskies needed new homes, but they also needed more help before they were ready for adoption.

Courtesy Each of the 26 huskies received an individual behavioral plan focused on training and socialization. A year after the dogs arrived, that work has paid off.

“They lived outside mainly. Were tethered up. Had very little socialization,” Davis said.

When they arrived at the shelter?

“They were terrified and scared. They weren’t accustomed to regular things that dogs are used to, like walking on leashes, friendly petting,” Davis said.

But Stafford Animal Shelter wasn’t going to give up on the dogs.

Courtesy Each of the 26 huskies received an individual behavioral plan focused on training and socialization. A year after the dogs arrived, that work has paid off.

Each of the 26 huskies received an individual behavioral plan focused on training and socialization. A year after the dogs arrived, that work has paid off.

Twenty of the 26 huskies have been adopted and are doing well in their new homes.

Huskies Holly and Ponderosa have made plenty of new friends. Nala is enjoying hikes and off-leash time, while Hickory is reaching new heights with his forever family.

“People are just so excited and joyful to share their stories of the huskies they’ve adopted. And I get these pictures of the first time that they get to really snuggle with their dog,” said Hannah Pauli, development and outreach coordinator with Stafford Animal Shelter.

Pauli said she wants to see the same success for the remaining huskies still patiently waiting to find families.

Six huskies remain available for adoption: Aspen, Willow, Douglas, Anise, Cedar and Laurel. Pauli said anyone who thinks one of the dogs could be a fit for their family should consider adopting.

Courtesy Each of the 26 huskies received an individual behavioral plan focused on training and socialization. A year after the dogs arrived, that work has paid off.

“The hardest ones, I think, are also the most rewarding. These guys had a really hard start, but they deserve everything that every dog has ever had. It’s just going to take a little bit more patience. But in the end, I think it adds to the bond you have with an animal,” Pauli said.

For those who are unable to adopt but still want to help, Pauli said there are other options.

“If you can’t commit to adopting, you can foster. And then right now we just started a fundraising campaign. So if you donate $100 or more, you get one of these fabulous sweatshirts,” Pauli said.

The sweatshirts read, “Go all in on love,” a motto Stafford hopes will inspire people to give the dogs a chance.

“We’re invested in everything we do here and love all the dogs, but this group we’re really rooting for. And if we could just get these last 6 into homes, it would mean everything to us,” Davis said.

If you're interested in adopting one of these huskies, or donating, contact Stafford Animal Shelter, or visit their website: https://staffordanimalshelter.org

