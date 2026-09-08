A 50-year-old man charged with aggravated assault after incident at Bozeman homeless shelter

BOZEMAN - A 50-year-old man is accused of pulling a sleeping man off the top bunk at the Bozeman homeless shelter, causing serious injuries.

It was initially reported that a man had fallen off the bunk. The report changed after Homeward Point Shelter staff watched surveillance video of the incident. According to charging documents, the video shows a man sleeping on the bottom bunk stand up, grab the man on the top bunk by his shirt, and yank him to the floor. The victim fell about six feet and landed head first.

After pulling the victim off his bed, the man left the room and the Shelter.

According to court documents, a doctor at Bozeman Health Deaconess told police the victim has a serious hip injury and may require the aid of a walker or cane for the rest of his life.

The man accused of pulling the victim to the floor was located and arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault.