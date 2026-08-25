82-year-old fisherman rescued from river near Axtell Bridge

GALLATIN GATEWAY - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (SAR) crews responded to the Gallatin River just north of the Axtell Bridge Monday night after a report of a drowning.

Crews were able to reach the 82-year-old man who had reportedly been fishing when he fell into the river. The man's fishing partner had difficulty pulling him out of the river because the man's knee-high waders had filled with water. The man was eventually pulled onto an island.

WATCH VIDEO OF GALLATIN RIVER NEAR AXTELL BRIDGE

Axtell Bridge

According to SAR Captain Matt Boxmeyer, after reaching the victim, SAR crews administered medical care. A helicopter was called in and landed on the sandy banks of the island to remove the man and transport him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Sheriff's Office, Gateway Fire and AMR.

