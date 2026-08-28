23-year-old Bozeman man killed in early Friday crash

BIG SKY — A 23-year-old Bozeman man was killed early Friday (Aug. 28, 2026) in a one-vehicle crash near Big Sky.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US Highway 191 near mile marker 54 at 2:01 a.m. The man was traveling northbound, ran off the roadway on the right side, and crashed into a tree.

The man was alone in the vehicle and was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. MHP says speed was a suspected factor in the crash.

According to the MHP, there have been 110 fatalities as of Aug. 19, 2026, compared with 127 last year at this time.

