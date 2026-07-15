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22-year-old Dillon man killed in single-vehicle crash

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MTN News
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Posted

DILLON — A 22-year-old Dillon man was killed on Sunday, July 5, after the vehicle he was driving left the road as he attempted to pass another.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling southbound on I-15 near mile marker 85 and attempted to pass a vehicle in the driving lane. The pickup he was driving then left the roadway, causing him to overcorrect and skid.

The vehicle collided with a guardrail, which ripped the driver's side door open, and the man was ejected. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. MHP reported that alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash.

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