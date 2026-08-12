$2.5 million improvement project transforms Fairy Lake Road

BOZEMAN — Fairy Lake is a popular summer destination near Bozeman, and for years, visitors knew the road getting there could be rough. But those days may be over after a major improvement project gave Fairy Lake Road a makeover.

WATCH: The Fairy Lake Road near Bozeman just got a $2.5 million makeover. Have you taken the new and improved drive yet?

Fairy Lake road gets a $2.5 million makeover near Bozeman

“Most two-wheel-drive cars couldn’t come up here. And it was really bad in the winter too,” said Oreo, a Bozeman resident visiting the lake with friends.

The group said they are familiar with Fairy Lake Road and have experienced its rough conditions firsthand. When I asked how the road had treated them in the past?

“Definitely worse than it is now, for sure. It’s definitely not as gnarly as it was,” he said.

That opinion is shared by many, including Jon Gellings, the Bozeman district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.

“It was really difficult to get up in a safe manner without having to dodge a lot of obstacles,” Gellings said.

Gellings and I took a drive up the scenic Fairy Lake Road, which leads to a destination that has drawn visitors for decades.

“The road has been in continual use for over 60 years,” Gellings said.

Historically, the road has not been easy to navigate, but a roughly $2.5 million project has changed that. Phase 1 of the project began in April and wrapped up near the end of July, reopening the newly improved road to the public.

One of the most noticeable upgrades is a fresh gravel surface.

“If you look over here at the road, you can see that there’s this fresh cap of gravel. We put that down on top of all the rocks and dirt, and that kind of helps bind it together a little bit better,” Gellings said.

The road previously consisted mainly of dirt and rock. Maintenance crews also reduced steep grades on some hills to create a flatter roadway overall.

Another major improvement focused on drainage.

“Over here you can see a lot of the shoulders have been shaped in a way that helps push water off into the ditch line,” Gellings said.

The project also included new drainage features and culverts designed to keep the road in good condition for as long as possible.

As the road becomes more accessible, Gellings said he is not concerned the upgrades will dramatically increase traffic.

“Fairy Lake is the destination. It’s not necessarily the road being the major portion that people are coming to see,” Gellings said. “So overall, I think that people will still want to come to Fairy Lake. We’ve just made it a little bit more safe and enjoyable on the way up to it.”

Gellings said the improvements will help increase safety, but drivers still need to do their part.

“It’s up to the driver to make that conscious decision on maintaining a prudent and safe speed. We recommend going 25 and below,” he said.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to begin next season. That work will include additional drainage improvements, upgrades to lake and trailhead parking lots, campground improvements, and maintenance work on the Fairy Lake Trail itself.

