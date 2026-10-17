1 man injured, 1 man arrested following Livingston stabbing

One man was arrested and another man injured following a stabbing at a Livingston residence Friday afternoon.

Livingston police said in a news release that they received a call at 3:33 p.m. of an assault with a weapon at 121 S. Third St. in Livingston.

People at the residence were able to separate the suspect and the victim, and officers detained the suspect, according to police.

David Lind, 78, who lived at the residence, was booked into Park County Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a weapon, according to police.

The 63-year-old victim, who also lived there, was treated at the scene and continues to receive care for his injuries, according to police.

Police said they don't believe the public is in danger, and the violence was limited to the one victim.