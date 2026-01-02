New Year, new routines: Bozeman sees surge in fitness memberships

BOZEMAN — One of the most common New Year's resolutions is fitness goals.

According to YouGov, an online research data and analytics group, 25 percent of Americans said their New Year's resolution for 2026 is exercising more.

Bozeman local, Elizabeth Roberts Williamson, joined Tenacious Cycle today.

"I was ready to recommit to something and recommit to my fitness, and the New Year was just good prompting," she said.

Tenacious Cycle is a local spin studio in Bozeman that's been open since late spring of 2025.

Co-owner Amy Dudley said a couple of dozen people signed up for memberships over the last week of 2025.

Dudley said Tenacious Cycle is a welcoming and good place for those wanting to prioritize fitness in 2026 because "people can just feel free to be who they need to be and do what feels good."

The co-owner added that Bozeman is a "really active community" full of hikers, runners, skiers, and more.

"There are ways you can incorporate spin into an already established routine," she said. "It just complements."

The owner of Namaha Yoga, Jessica Geary Cecotti, said she's also noticed an increase in memberships and attendance.

"People are preparing for the new year and getting resettled into their routines."

Cecotti added that yoga is a good resolution or habit to practice in 2026 as it "checks all the boxes."

"It's really an all-around practice," she explained. "For mental health, emotional wellness, and obviously physical fitness."

