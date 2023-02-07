Fusion Fight League announces 2023 schedule

MISSOULA — Regional mixed martial arts promotion Fusion Fight League has announced its 2023 calendar for its upcoming events.

Based in Billings with both professional and amateur MMA fights, Fusion Fight League has a number of events scheduled around Montana as well as in South Dakota and Idaho this coming year. FFL will open its 2023 campaign in Great Falls on March 18 at the Four Seasons Arena.

From there, they'll make their way to Missoula for the second time in less than a year. Fusion Fight League held an event at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field last July which was the first MMA event in Missoula in about seven years.

FFL is scheduled to be in Missoula on April 7 at the Adams Center. It will be the first of three events scheduled to be held in Missoula, the most of any city in 2023.

Here is the full list of events Fusion Fight League announced it had scheduled:

March 18 — Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

April 7 — Missoula, Adams Center

April 22 — Bozeman, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 20 — Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center

June 17 — Missoula, Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

July 29 — Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, McEuen Park

Aug. 12 — Deadwood, South Dakota, Mountain Grand

Sept. 9 — Billings, MetraPark

Sept. 22 — Missoula, Adams Center

Oct. 14 — Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

Nov. 4 — Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center

Dec. 2 — Billings, MetraPark

FFL added that dates and venues are subject to change.