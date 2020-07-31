Montana Tech in Butte has plan to avoid spread of coronavirus as classes start this fall

BUTTE - Montana Tech has a plan to start in-person classes at the Butte university and keep people safe from the coronavirus.

“The all-time goal is obviously our students, out faculty and staff, our community healthy and well,” said Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook.

The university put together five committees to concentrate efforts on preventing the spread of the virus.

“If everybody will wear masks, practice good hygiene, social distance as much as you can where you’re able to do so and just pay attention and watch out for one another,” said Cook.

The university will not allow more than 50 people in one classroom and will divide up large classes.

“The first group of 50 go in this door and the next group of 37 go in this door and the group next door would actually be viewing it on a large screen,” said Cook.

Keeping the school sanitized will be a priority.

“We’re in the process of hiring additional custodial cleaning staff to go through and wipe down high-touch, high-traffic surfaces throughout the day,” said Cook.

So here’s a typical classroom at Montana Tech, not very big, and that’s why campus officials say it’s going to take some individual responsibility from students, faculty and staff to insure everyone is safe this year.

“We have to give each other the space and the compassion and the grace to be back here, and we’re all committed to be back here, we want to be back here, we know our students want to be back,” he said.

