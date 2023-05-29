Watch Now
Missoula Starbucks at Brooks and Central joins union

The Starbucks Workers United movement recently announced that the first Missoula franchise has officially joined the union.
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 29, 2023
The Organizing Committee of Brooks and Central in Missoula sent a letter to Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan stating their reasons for joining the union.

The letter says Starbucks Workers United’s core demands center around a right to organize, with a list of benefits including, a strong foundation of rights, health and safety, and wages and pay along with other benefits that the union offers.

The committee ended the letter formally demanding that Starbucks recognizes their union and they look forward to the bargaining process.

