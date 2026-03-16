Kid-friendly events taking place at Butte's St. Patrick's Day celebrations

BUTTE — Butte's Ancient Order of Hibernians is hosting free carousel rides for children during the city's annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The event features free green popcorn and unlimited rides on the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel. The carousel features a stable of ponies painted with Butte-themed imagery in a playful celebration of Mining City history.

Ed Curran with the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel said the event has become a beloved tradition.

"St. Patrick's Day is a big day in Butte, and the Hibernians have been doing this for years now, and it works out really well. We get a good reception, and they're just thinking of the kids of Butte."

The free event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

The carousel will also be open on St. Patrick's Day for the annual Color Run, which offers a 1-mile fun run or a 5K course for people of all ages. That event begins at 4 p.m. at Stodden Park on March 17.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

