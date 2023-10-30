Israeli soldier held hostage by Hamas rescued in Gaza, IDF says

An Israeli soldier held hostage by Hamas was freed during a ground operation in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency.

"Overnight, the soldier PVT Ori Megidish was released during IDF ground operations. PVT Megidish was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th," said a joint statement by the IDF and ISA.

Megidish reportedly underwent a medical evaluation and is doing well. She has been reunited with her family, officials said.

The IDF and ISA said they will "continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages."

This comes as Israel continues to expand its ground operations into Gaza for a fourth day.

Previously, a mother and daughter from the U.S. were released by Hamas after being taken captive from Israel and into Gaza on Oct. 7. Two elderly women who were taken captive on Oct. 7 were also released last week.

On Sunday, an IDF spokesman told Scripps News that the number of hostages being held in Gaza was 239.

