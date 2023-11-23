Israel-Hamas deal to release hostages gets delayed

Israel's long-awaited deal brokered with Hamas to allow the release of 50 hostages from Gaza likely won't happen until Friday at the earliest.

The agreement, which includes a four-day pause in fighting, was supposed to begin Thursday morning with the release of the first batch of hostages. It was said that hostages would be released during each of the four days.

No reason has been given for the delay, but the families who have been waiting in agony since their loved ones were captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 are still waiting. Officials say talks are continuing.

Once the deal is done, the hostages are expected to be released in small clusters to the International Red Cross, many of them women and children.

In return, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners. Israel will also allow up to 300 trucks of aid and fuel into Gaza each day.

Until then, the strikes on Gaza continue. Israel Defense Forces said its troops have destroyed 400 Hamas tunnels since the start of the war. Palestinian news agency WAFA said more than 100 people were killed overnight, including 50 from one family.

