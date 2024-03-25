Three Montana women push Indian Country into the future via fashion

BILLINGS — A trio of Montana women just returned from Las Vegas this March from an epic native fashion show designed to push Indian Country into the future.

Cora Kay Chandler - RES 2024 Cora Kay Productions hosts RES 2024 Fashion Show featuring Montana designers Brocade and Choke Cherry Creek. The fashion show additionally featured designers K. Lookinghorse and Red Berry Woman.

Caesar's Palace is just the latest stop on a worldwide, whirlwind tour for designers like Angela Howe with Choke Cherry Creek.

“I had so many people after the first show that came up and were telling me how much they loved my designs and they enjoyed it so much. People were even like we wanted to see more, it was like eye candy,” said Howe.

Howe, a Crow designer, travels with her famous Apsaalooke rapper and dancer husband Supaman.

He opens the shows and she brings the models who show native fashion is for everyone. In fact, every single runway is a platform for resilience.

“It's bigger than fashion. It is empowering our community. It's inspiring our community through fashion. Fashion is expression and who we are and it is important to be visible,” said Howe.

However, this runway in Vegas is different. The audience included some 4,500 American Indians from the U.S. and Canada, soaking in inspiration and entrepreneurship education.

The event is called RES, or Reservation Economic Summit, 2024. It is the largest economic summit for Indian Country.

"We’re really excited to be the opening reception for the summit. It has really evolved into a highly sought-after and attended fashion show. We’re really excited to bring indigenous fashion to the Reservation Economic Summit and really showcase the women in business,” said Cora Kay Chandler of Cora Kay Productions.

Chandler is the executive producer of the hype event, featuring Montana bead and fashion designer Brocade and Choke Cherry Creek. It’s the trio’s biggest stage yet. They joined two additional designers on the runway, K. Lookinghorse and Red Berry Woman.

“It’s huge, it’s huge. I feel so blessed to be a part of it,” says Brocade Stops Black Eagle, Brocade.

The event is considered the most prestigious networking event where Native Americans gather, showing there is strength in unity.

Attending RES 2024 included several A-list Native American supermodels, actresses and actors, including: Quanah Chasinghorse, Ashley Calling Bull, Janae Collins, Tantoo Cardinal, Eugene Brave Rock and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.