MSU Hosts 50th annual American Indian Council Powwow this weekend

BOZEMAN — This weekend, Montana State University is hosting the 50th annual American Indian Council powwow at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

According to the MSU website, this event celebrates the growth of native student involvement at the university, which is home to more than 800 native students.

The American Indian Council powwow is a two-day celebration — beginning March 27th and ending March 28th.

It's one of the largest powwows in the state; it will include singing and dancing contests, music, regalia, vendors, and more.

MSU student and president of the American Indian Council, Michaiah Pease, said this powwow will bring together tribes from across Montana, neighboring states, and Canada.

"It's really an honor to be a part of this celebration," said Pease. "It's an opportunity to learn about other cultures and other tribes and see what brings us together."

Pease said the powwow's host drum is Blackstone, a group of Cree singers from the Sweetgrass First Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 50th American Indian Council Powwow will kick off on March 27th at 5 p.m. with a grand entry.

More information on this weekend's events can be found on the MSU website.

