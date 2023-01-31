I-90 multi-car pileup west of Drummond

Update: Tuesday 1.31.2023 5:43 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries occurred on Interstate 90 near milepost 144, nine miles west of Drummond in Granite County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is on the scene investigating the incident.

MHP says multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to and from the incident.

Interstate 90 is closed at this location in both directions. First responders and the Montana Department of Transportation are detouring traffic.

First Report:

Emergency responders have been dispatched to a multiple-car pileup Tuesday afternoon with injuries reported on I-90 west of Drummond.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports the pileup is westbound near mile marker 144.

Reports indicate complete blockage of I-90.

Dunkerson said no additional information is available at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol dashboard shows the injury accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

MHP issued an emergency alert that due to the multiple accidents and extreme weather conditions, they ask motorists to use extreme caution when traveling eastbound towards Drummond.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at mile marker 138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond.

