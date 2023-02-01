Freshman standout Jada Davis leads quick turnaround for Bozeman Gallatin girls

BOZEMAN — Jada Davis, the starting point guard for Bozeman Gallatin, is just a freshman — but she doesn’t play like one.

She ranks second in the state for points at around 18 per game, but the best part of the way she plays is how she uplifts her teammates, according to coach Wes Holmquist. And for Davis, her teammates are what drives her to play so well.

Her efforts have led Gallatin girls basketball to an 8-2 start on the season and ranked no. 2 in Eastern AA, which starkly contrasts their first two season as a program that had a record of 2-32.

She's a true point guard, and another big test comes for Davis this Friday. Gallatin hosts the team right above them in the standings — no. 1 Billings West.

They lost to them earlier in the season with the final score totaling 65-43. They look for a different outcome this time around.

