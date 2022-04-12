Watch

Gusty winds cause power outages in Western, Northwestern Montana

MTN News
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 12, 2022
MISSOULA - Gusty winds on Monday are bringing power outages across the area.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting 135 members in the area of the Libby Airport were without power as of 3:50 p.m.

The FEC outage viewer showed power has been restored to nearly 250 members in the Swan Lake area as of 3:15 p.m.

The trees that had fallen across Highway 83 at mile marker 72 near Swan Lake have been cleared.

