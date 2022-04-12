Gusty winds cause power outages in Western, Northwestern Montana

MISSOULA - Gusty winds on Monday are bringing power outages across the area.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting 135 members in the area of the Libby Airport were without power as of 3:50 p.m.

The FEC outage viewer showed power has been restored to nearly 250 members in the Swan Lake area as of 3:15 p.m.

The trees that had fallen across Highway 83 at mile marker 72 near Swan Lake have been cleared.

The latest on power outages can be found at the links listed below:

NorthWestern Energy: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/outages/outage-map

Missoula Electric Cooperative: https://bills.meccoop.com/maps/OutageWebMap/

Flathead Electric Cooperative: https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/

Ravalli Electic Cooperative: https://ravallielectric.ebill.coop/maps/ext/OutageWebMap/

Mission Valley Power: https://missionvalleypower.org/outage-map/

Avista: https://outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html

The latest on Montana road conditions can be found here or by calling 511.

View our weather cams from across Montana at https://www.kpax.com/weather/weather-cams.